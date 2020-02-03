WINDSOR -- Windsor police are investigating after a report of shots fired at two vehicles on Walker Road.

Police say it happened in the 2900 block of Walker Road on Sunday. Officers responded to two separately reported incidents where a vehicle was found to have damage from suspected gunfire.

In one case, a white Chrysler Pacifica was reportedly found with damage in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Walker Road. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

Damage to a red Mazda, believed to be a bullet hole, was also reported to police.

Through investigation, police say the driver of the vehicle is believed to have been travelling in the area of Walker Road where the other incident occurred.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe these two incidents are related. It is unknown which vehicle, if either, was the target of the incident.

Officers believe the shots were fired between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed both vehicles/scenes.

The Major Crime Branch is continuing to investigate and is seeking any information in relation to the incidents. Anyone with video surveillance in the area is encouraged to check recordings and report any findings to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700