

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP have charged two truckers involved in separate crashes on Highway 401.

Police were first called to a tractor trailer collision on Highway 401 near Victoria Road on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.

Investigation revealed the driver of a westbound tractor trailer, while in the construction zone, had lost control and entered the north ditch. The male driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to local hospital.

As a result of the collision, the male driver, Amritpal VIRK, 30-years-old of Brampton, was charged with careless driving.

The second crash took place on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 401 near Kenesserie Road.

Investigation revealed a motor vehicle had stopped on Highway 401 in the end queue for another motor vehicle collision. A tractor trailer failed to stop and collided into the rear of the motor vehicle sending it into the center median.

The motor vehicle sustained extensive damage. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the motor vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transport to hospital.

As a result of the collision, the male driver of the tractor trailer, Gurdarshaw Dhillon, 51-years-old of Brampton, has been charged with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and failing to surrender permit for motor vehicle.