Transport driver facing charges in 401 crash
Police say the transport failed to stop and rear-ended the vehicle, sending it into the centre median on the 401 in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Monday, June 11, 2018. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 6:14AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 13, 2018 9:38AM EDT
A transport truck driver is facing charges following a collision on the 401 in Chatham.
The crash occurred late Monday morning when a vehicle stopped on the highway because of another collision.
According the police the transport failed to stop and rear-ended the vehicle sending it into the centre median and cause extensive damage.
The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at hospital.