Two teens charged in violent downtown robbery

    Thanks to tips from the community, two suspects have been arrested in relation to a recent downtown robbery that left a man with a head injury.

    Police located and arrested two of the three men wanted for a mugging on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Goyeau Street.

    Officers say the suspects punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. They then stole his wallet and iPhone before fleeing the scene.

    The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

    Two suspects police believe to be involved in the robbery were arrested on Saturday, Oct. 7 without incident.

    One suspect, 19, has been charged with robbery with violence and failure to comply with a release order. The second, also 19, has been charged with robbery with violence.

    The third unknown man remains outstanding, police say.

    If you can identify the suspect, contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com

