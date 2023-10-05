Victim suffers head injury in downtown robbery

Windsor police are investigating after a man was allegedly mugged downtown Sunday and suffered a head injury as a result.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Goyeau Street around 1 a.m. on Oct. 1 for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a head injury.

Police say three unknown men punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspects then stole his wallet and iPhone before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The suspects were last seen headed south in the alley between Wyandotte Street E. and Goyeau St.

Case #: 23-114537

Three suspects wanted in downtown robberyhttps://t.co/P0m7JG80q3@CStoppers with information pic.twitter.com/JEUlyjhloB — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 5, 2023

Police describe the three suspects as:

Suspect 1: Black male, approximately 20-25 years old, 5’6” tall, with afro-style hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hat, black sweater, black jogging pants, and a black visor.

Suspect 2: Black male, approximately 20-25 years old, and 5’6” tall. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey sweater and grey jogging pants.

Suspect 3: Black male, approximately 20-25 years old, 5’6” tall, with afro-style hair.

If you can identify the suspect, contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com