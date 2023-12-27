WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two suspects sought after gunpoint robbery in east Windsor

    Windsor police are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a convenience store in east Windsor. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a convenience store in east Windsor. (Source: Windsor police)

    Windsor police are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a convenience store in east Windsor.

    Shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 26, two masked suspects entered a convenience store in the 4600 block of Seminole St.The 4600 block of Seminole Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

    Police say one of the suspects brandished a gun and ordered the clerk to open the register.

    The suspects stole money, cigarettes, and food items before fleeing the scene, according to police. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News