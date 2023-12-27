Two suspects sought after gunpoint robbery in east Windsor

Windsor police are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a convenience store in east Windsor.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 26, two masked suspects entered a convenience store in the 4600 block of Seminole St. The 4600 block of Seminole Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Police say one of the suspects brandished a gun and ordered the clerk to open the register.

The suspects stole money, cigarettes, and food items before fleeing the scene, according to police. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.