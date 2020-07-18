WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two local law enforcement students are the recipients of a scholarship in memory of a Windsor police officer killed in the line of duty.

Twenty-year-old Angela Rolph is one of two St. Clair College students receiving a scholarship to support her studies in Protection, Security, and Investigation at St. Clair College.

The second recipient is Danielle Burt, also pursuing Protection, Security, and Investigation at St. Clair College.

Both students will receive a $1,350 scholarship.

The Constable John Atkinson Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in memory of Constable Atkinson to honour his service and the ultimate sacrifice he made while protecting the citizens of Windsor and Essex County.

Atkinson graduated from the Law and Security Administration Program at St. Clair College in 1989.

Typically, an annual golf tournament in honour of Constable John Atkinson is held to support this fund.

However, due to COVID-19, the fund committee made the decision of cancelling the tournament in 2020, but looks forward to next year's event.

Constable Atkinson was killed in the line of duty on May 5, 2006.

Shelley Atkinson created the Constable John Atkinson Fund at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation in order to keep her late husband’s memory alive.

"It’s a legacy, it’s something that will live on forever,” Shelley Atkinson said. “It’s something that if once I can no longer do it, my kids can continue to do it and his name will continue to be forever remembered in Windsor.”

"It’s an honour to be able to be connected to his name by winning this scholarship, and I hope that I can make him proud one day,” said Angela Rolph.