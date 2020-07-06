WINDSOR, ONT. -- The WindsorEssex Community Foundation is granting $45,000 to six local frontline charities from the WECF Emergency Response Fund.

The funding comes as the second phase of emergency grants from the response fund which aims to help charities that provide front-line services to vulnerable populations whose staff, volunteers, and programs have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“In challenging times like these, it is more important than ever for the community to work together, and support one another,” Lisa Kolody, executive director at the WECF, said in a news release. “The WindsorEssex Community Foundation supports our organizations, individuals and families that are pulling their resources together to help in this time of need through our W/E Cares and our emergency response fund.”

In early April, a survey was conducted which found the most vulnerable in the community are “not receiving the services they need when they need it the most.” The WECF surveyed 48 local charities to assess the needs of local organizations.

“The results were concerning and required immediate action,” a news release states.

The WECF Emergency Response Fund was developed with a contribution from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation and supported by local philanthropist sand corporate partners.

The frontline organizations receiving emergency grants in phase two are: