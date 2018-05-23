

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a five-vehicle crash on Highway 3.

Essex County OPP say five people were involved in the crash that took place at 8 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 3 near Division Road.

Another person from a different vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Kingsville firefighters also attended the scene and sprayed one of the vehicles with fire retardant foam.

Highway 3 was closed between County Road 27 and County Road 29 for several hours as police investigated.

There was another crash between two vehicles on Highway 3 near Belle River Road Wednesday morning. Minor injuries were reported.

The crashes occurred on the same day as Ontario PC Leader Rob Ford visited Essex County and pledged to expand the entire span of Highway 3 into four lanes.

There are currently 2 accidents on hwy 3. This one is close to Division Rd, the other is near Belle River Rd. Best to avoid hwy 3 altogether right now... looks like this investigation will go on for some time. No word on injuries. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/7oL7iF5anb — Sacha Long (@SachaLongCTV) May 23, 2018