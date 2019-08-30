

Two people have been charged, including the landlord, after police dismantle an illegal cannabis dispensary.

Members of the OPP Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, the OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit and Windsor police executed a Cannabis Act search warrant in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road in Windsor on Thursday.

Lindsay Menard, 39, of Windsor, is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on October 7, 2019 charged with unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of sale.

The landlord, Robert Luppino, 46, of Windsor, will appear in court at a later date, charged with permitting a premise of which he or she is a landlord to be used in relation to the sale or distribution of cannabis.

A quantity of cannabis and related cannabis products, electronics and Canadian currency were seized.

