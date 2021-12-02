Two new deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Thursday.

A man in his 70s and a man in his 90's, both from the community, have died.The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 473 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 16 people with COVID in hospital – eight are unvaccinated and seven are fully vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated patients and four fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are seven unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

The health unit says 585 cases are currently active. Due to the change in testing practice at the Public Health labs, genomic sequencing data for variants is delayed.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,999 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,941 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

14 workplace outbreaks

1 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

7 community outbreaks

9 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

37 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

25 cases are community acquired

4 cases are outbreak related

3 cases are travel related

14 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED