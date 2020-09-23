WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the region’s two new COVID-19 cases are both in the agri-farm sector.

As of Wednesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,636 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2475 people who have recovered.

Overall, 24 per cent of the cases are between the ages of 20 and 29 years old and 23 per cent are between the ages of 30 and 39 years old.

There are 85 active cases and four people are in hospital.

One retirement home is in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and five residents with COVID-19.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.