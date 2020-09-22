WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in the region.

As of Tuesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,634 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2467 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

1 close contact of a confirmed case

1 resident from a retirement home

1 still under investigationThere are 91 active cases and three people are in hospital.

One retirement home is in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and five residents with COVID-19.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.