Two new conservation properties declared in Essex County

A restored woodlot in the Harrow, Ont. area is now under the protection of the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC).

The NCC held a news conference on the conservation site Wednesday afternoon, announcing that the organization had purchased the property, thereby creating two nature reserves: Upper Cedar Creek and Hillman Sand Hills.

The previous owner, Orfeo Lucchese purchased a farm and woodlot in Essex County a quarter of a century ago. Lucchese and his family nurtured and transformed the bio-diverse forest and wetland property into thriving natural reserve – home to threatened species of flora and fauna.

In partnership with the NCC, multi-levels of government and local citizens, this nature site will be protected for generations because of Wednesday’s conservancy declaration.

Irek Kusmierczyk, Windsor-Tecumseh MP, was one of several members of all levels of government present for the declaration.

"This is what attracts people to our community and our region,” said Kusmierczyk.

“And, this is what keeps people wanting to be here and raise their families, and retire in this community because they have all the amenities of a city and a region - but they also have the ability to get out to the great outdoors. And I think that's why this is so important too. It's quality of life."

The NCC has worked with Canadians to conserve and restore more than 15 million hectares of land and wetlands since 1962.