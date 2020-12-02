WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports two more people have died related to COVID-19.

A man in his 90s in long-term care and a woman in her 80s from the community have passed away.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is now 82. Fifty-six deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

WECHU says there are 41 new cases of the virus reported on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,740 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,248 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

13 are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are community acquired

27 are under investigation

There are 410 active cases. WECHU says 15 people are in the hospital and two are in the ICU.

Outbreaks

There are 18 active outbreaks in the region.

The outbreak at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare has reached 20 confirmed cases. An outbreak was also declared on the seventh floor of Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus on Monday with four cases.

There are also seven workplace outbreaks, five long-term care outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two school outbreaks.