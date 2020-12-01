WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one new death.

The person who died was a man in his 90s in long term care.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,699 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,192 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

11 cases are healthcare workers

16 are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are community acquired

1 case is in the agri-farm sector

27 are under investigation

There are 427 active cases. WECHU says 15 people are in the hospital and two are in the ICU.

There are 18 active outbreaks in the region. The outbreak at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare has reached 17 confirmed cases - 12 staff members and five patients.

More coming.