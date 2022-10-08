Two men facing charges after firearm discharged in downtown Windsor, Ont.

Two men from Windsor are facing weapons-related charges after a firearm was discharged during an altercation in downtown Windsor overnight.

According to a press release from the Windsor Police Service, just after midnight on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a single shot fired in the area of Riverside Drive East and Ouellette Avenue.

Police say witnesses provided descriptions of the two suspects, and combined with video surveillance of the area from a nearby business, officers quickly located and arrested two suspects without incident.

Officers conducted a search of the area and a firearm was located under a nearby vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

As a result of the investigation, two men from Windsor are facing multiple charges for their alleged role in the incident.

A 35-year-old male is facing the following charges:

Intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless about endangering the life or safety of another person

Possession a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence or registration

Careless use, handling or storage of a firearm

Possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession contrary to an order

A second 35-year-old male is also facing the following charges:

Possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence or registration

Accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence

The investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).