Two men charged with sexually assaulting teen girls

Windsor police have charged two men related to the alleged sexual assault of two teen girls.

Members of the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation on Aug. 10 after receiving a report that 14 and 15-year-old girls had been sexually assaulted by two adult males on several occasions throughout the previous week.

The first suspect was arrested on Aug. 10. The second suspect turned himself in to police on Aug. 13.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault (x 2), sexual interference (x 2), overcoming resistance to administer a drug, and distributing cannabis to a person under 19.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault (x 2), sexual interference (x 2), and invitation to sexual touching.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.