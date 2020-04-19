WINDSOR, ONT. -- Over the last few weeks, two local clubs have raised $30,000 through GoFundMe accounts to help fund food banks and provide meals for front-line workers.

The Windsor Transportation Club (WTC) directed their efforts to supply meals for healthcare workers in Windsor and Leamington hospitals.

“Many of them are in hotels, isolating from their families so getting good meals is a little difficult and challenging. It’s a nice way to say thank you,” says Jason Primeau, WTC president.

The “Feed the Frontline” campaign highlights how front-line workers in the transportation sector are helping other front-line workers battle the effects of COVID-19.

So far they’ve raised $14,600 through their GoFundMe page.

Over 900 meals have been ordered from local restaurants.

This initiative will also support local restaurants that have suffered from the closure of dine-in options and stay-at-home instructions.

Shanghai Bistro is one of the nine local restaurants benefiting from this campaign. They’ve received 150 orders to help provide meals for hospital workers.

“We want to feed the front-line workers because they work really hard,” says Chester Huan, owner of Shanghai Bistro.

Located near the University of Windsor and the Ambassador Bridge, most of Shanghai Bistro’s clients were students, Detroit residents and local families that dined in.

Since the start of the pandemic, sales have dropped by 30 to 40 per cent. The restaurant was forced to lay off over half their staff.

“There are only three of us working here now, there used to be eight,” says Huan.

The meals will be delivered to local hospitals starting next Tuesday. WTC plans to place an order for 400 more meals next well.

The Chatham-Kent ATV Club has raised $12,000 through GoFundMe to help fill the shelves of 10 food banks in the region.

“There is food banks that are in need; this is probably the biggest challenge food banks have ever had,” says Vince Masse, member of the Chatham-Kent ATV Club.

"If we just get a little bit from everybody, we can continue supporting our food banks."