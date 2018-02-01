Two homes were left damaged after an early morning fire in the 800-block of Lincoln Road near Niagara.

Fire crews responded to the call shortly after 2 a.m. after one house caugh fire.

The damage to the first home is extensive while the second home next door sustained minor damage.

Officials say that the fire appears to have started from a heating mechanism between the two homes.

One person was treated on scene by paramedics.

A damage estimate has not been released.