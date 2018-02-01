Two homes damaged in early morning fire
Two homes were left damaged after an early morning fire in the 800 block of Lincoln Road in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 8:06AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2018 10:21AM EST
Two homes were left damaged after an early morning fire in the 800-block of Lincoln Road near Niagara.
Fire crews responded to the call shortly after 2 a.m. after one house caugh fire.
The damage to the first home is extensive while the second home next door sustained minor damage.
Officials say that the fire appears to have started from a heating mechanism between the two homes.
One person was treated on scene by paramedics.
A damage estimate has not been released.