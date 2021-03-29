WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a road rage incident involving a gun near Howard Avenue and Grand Marais Road East.

The Major Crime Unit is seeking any information that may help identify the suspect.

On Friday, March 26, at 11:30 p.m., patrol officers responded for a report of a firearm investigation stemming from a road rage incident.

It was reported the incident began in the area Howard Avenue near Grand Marais Road East at approximately 10 p.m., where both the victim and suspect were driving northbound.

Police say the suspect vehicle began driving erratically, causing the victim to conduct defensive driving maneuvers to avoid a collision. The suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim in the area of the 2200-2300 block of Howard Avenue, then again in the area of Howard Avenue at Shepherd Street East.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door red sedan with tinted windows and is possibly a 2000 Nissan Altima.

The suspect is described as a male, 20 - 30 years old, brown skin, 5'11, 200 lbs, short dark hair, wearing a black coat and light colour khakis.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police. Also, anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Branch at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.