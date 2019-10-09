Two dogs rescued after garage fire in LaSalle
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 9:39AM EDT
LaSalle firefighters rescued two dogs after a fire broke out in the garage of a home on Laurier Drive.
Crews were called to the blaze on Laurier near Front Road around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Fire Chief Dave Sutton tells AM800 News a quick-acting neighbour called 911 before it could get out of control.
Damage is estimated at $200,000 to the attached garage and contents.
He says most of the damage was contained to the garage.
The two dogs were rescued from inside the house.