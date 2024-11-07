WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Essex County Library to offer Cognitive Care Kits

    A Cognitive Health Kit at the Essex County Library seen in Essex, Ont. on Nov. 7, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) A Cognitive Health Kit at the Essex County Library seen in Essex, Ont. on Nov. 7, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Essex County Library is rolling out a program for people living with dementia.

    Cognitive Care Kits will soon be available to be checked out later this month. The kits include puzzles, games, art projects, books, electronic musical instruments, worksheets and other brain-stimulating items aimed to keep the mind active and engaged.

    Studies have shown these cognitive initiatives can help to slow down the progression of dementia as a whole for adults living with early, mid and late-stage dementia and other cognitive challenges.

    Manuela Denes is the manager of community services of the library. Denes is enthusiastic about the loan program, hoping that the kits promote mental health engagement for those dealing with dementia and their caregivers, family and friends.

    “The kits are intended for adults who have been diagnosed with perhaps early onset dementia, Alzheimer's disease, any sort of cognitive disease that might impair abilities like reading or speech," said Denes.

    Kits can be checked out two at a time, with a loan period of three weeks. Renewals will not be available during the launch phase of the program.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News