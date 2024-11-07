Essex County Library to offer Cognitive Care Kits

The Essex County Library is rolling out a program for people living with dementia.

Cognitive Care Kits will soon be available to be checked out later this month. The kits include puzzles, games, art projects, books, electronic musical instruments, worksheets and other brain-stimulating items aimed to keep the mind active and engaged.

Studies have shown these cognitive initiatives can help to slow down the progression of dementia as a whole for adults living with early, mid and late-stage dementia and other cognitive challenges.

Manuela Denes is the manager of community services of the library. Denes is enthusiastic about the loan program, hoping that the kits promote mental health engagement for those dealing with dementia and their caregivers, family and friends.

“The kits are intended for adults who have been diagnosed with perhaps early onset dementia, Alzheimer's disease, any sort of cognitive disease that might impair abilities like reading or speech," said Denes.

Kits can be checked out two at a time, with a loan period of three weeks. Renewals will not be available during the launch phase of the program.