Windsor police are wanting to identify two suspects in connection to damage made to 43 vehicles on Halloween.

On Nov. 1, the WPS received multiple reports of vehicles that were damaged overnight.

According to police, the damaged vehicles were in the areas of the University of Windsor to Riverside Drive West, between California Avenue and Cameron Avenue and south of Wyandotte Street to College Avenue, between California Avenue and Wellinton Avenue.

Upon investigation, officers said 43 vehicles were damaged to different lengths. That included smashed windows and taillights and dented doors. Thefts also allegedly occurred at many of the vehicles.

Two suspects are sought as a result. The first is described as a black man, estimated to be 18 to 25 years old. He was wearing a red hoodie and black pants when the incidents occurred.

The second suspect is a man, also around 18 to 25 years old. He was seen wearing black and white sneakers, blue jeans and a grey hoodie.

The Windsor police are asking any residents or business owners in the affected areas to check dashcam and surveillance footage overnight on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the WPS Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.