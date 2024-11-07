Warmest place in Canada: Record-breaking warm weather in Windsor

Windsor is experiencing record-breaking warm weather this week.

Environment Canada said it was shocked and surprised. According to David Phillips, senior climatologist, Windsor-Essex broke records for the number of records broken.

Phillips said Tuesday’s weather reached a high of 24 degrees Celsius. To put it in perspective, the average temperature for this time of year is around 10 degrees Celsius.

Windsor was deemed the warmest place in Canada on Tuesday because of this.

The city’s weather surpassed both Atlanta and Nashville.

Wednesday also saw higher than average temperatures by about 10 degrees.