WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Warmest place in Canada: Record-breaking warm weather in Windsor

    Share

    Windsor is experiencing record-breaking warm weather this week.

    Environment Canada said it was shocked and surprised. According to David Phillips, senior climatologist, Windsor-Essex broke records for the number of records broken.

    Phillips said Tuesday’s weather reached a high of 24 degrees Celsius. To put it in perspective, the average temperature for this time of year is around 10 degrees Celsius.

    Windsor was deemed the warmest place in Canada on Tuesday because of this.

    The city’s weather surpassed both Atlanta and Nashville.

    Wednesday also saw higher than average temperatures by about 10 degrees.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News