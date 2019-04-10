Missing 37-year-old woman safely located
Windsor police say a missing 37-year-old woman has been found safe.
Denise Campbell of Windsor was reported missing earlier Wednesday and the major crimes branch was investigating.
Officers say there was no foul play involved in the incident.
Police are thanking the media and community for their attention to this matter.