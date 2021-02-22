WINDSOR, ONT. -- A woman has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a downtown bank Friday morning and stealing a “quantity of currency,” police say.

Windsor police responded to the 100 block of Ouellette Avenue around 7:30 a.m. after an alarm at a bank went off.

Police learned a suspect entered the bank and stole money, launching a break and enter investigation.

The investigation led police to the 300 block of Church Street where a sum of money, believed to have been taken from the bank, was found and seized as evidence.

Officers were able to view surveillance footage and obtained a description of the suspect.

Around 9 a.m., a woman matching the suspect description was found and arrested without incident in the 400 block of Bruce Avenue. The woman had money confirmed to be taken during the break-in in her possession.

A 41-year-old Windsor woman is now facing charges of break and enter, possession of a break-in tool, and possession of stolen property.

She was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com