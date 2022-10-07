Two arrested after trespassing on abandoned property in Leamington

After OPP received a call about a break-in at the former Leamington District High School Thursday, police dog Maximus found two men hiding in the abandoned building.

OPP say officers responded to the call around 11 a.m. and went to the building on Talbot Street West to search with help from the Essex County OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine Unit to clear the building.

As a result of the search, Maximus found the two men hiding inside the closed facility. Police say both men were arrested without incident and charged with trespassing.

Police are reminding residents that while trespassing on abandoned property is illegal, it is also dangerous. Abandoned structures may pose various safety concerns including structural issues, broken glass, mould or asbestos.

If you see anyone trespassing in abandoned or closed buildings or residences, contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com