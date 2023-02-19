Turkish Canadian Cultural Association collects donations for those impacted by earthquake

The Turkish Canadian Cultural Association of Windsor is collecting donations Sunday for those affected by the major earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria earlier this month.

Supplies for relief efforts are being gathered to help those affected by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit both countries on Feb. 6.

More than 44,000 people have died in Turkiye and neighbouring Syria from the quakes.

The association will be accepting cash along with other items such as tents, sleeping bags, blankets, baby food, diapers, hygiene products, gauze rolls, halal canned food, off-the-shelf medication, emergency supplies, and more.

Those looking to drop donations off can go to the Windsor Mosque located at 1320 Northwood Street between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. or Glenwood United Church at 1825 Grand Marais West from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All items will be brought to Toronto and Turkish Airways will fly the goods for free.

Poster for Turkiye and Syria emergency earthquake relief drop off in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Courtesy: Turkish Canadian Cultural Association of Windsor) Turkish Canadian Cultural Association collects donations for those impacted by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)