WINDSOR
Windsor

    • After four decades of business, Bubi's serves its last meal

    Bubi's Awesome Eats, previously seen at 620 University Avenue West in Windsor, Ont (Source: Google Maps) Bubi's Awesome Eats, previously seen at 620 University Avenue West in Windsor, Ont (Source: Google Maps)
    Popular burger joint Bubi's Awesome Eats has officially served its last meal.

    Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.

    "Back in 1984 Bubi's started a Burger Revolution in Windsor Ontario," said a statement on Facebook, "We thank each and everyone of you that worked, served and came in as loyal customers over 4 generations. You the people of Windsor and beyond made us who we are. The relationships gained, the memories created will live on forever in our hearts. Garlicky Good Love to All!"

    The popular restaurant located just west of downtown Windsor announced their decision to close after 40 years of business abruptly.

    The restaurant was previously featured on the Food Network, and was well known for their gourmet burgers.

