16-year-old pedestrian struck in fatal collision in Harrow

Essex OPP are on the scene of a fatal collision in Harrow.

This morning just before 7:00 a.m., OPP say they responded to a collision in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the roadway. The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Currently, County Road 18 is closed between Britton Road, and Rizzo Nicola Drive while police investigate.

Police remain on the scene.