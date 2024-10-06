WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 16-year-old pedestrian struck in fatal collision in Harrow

    Police on the scene of a collision in Harrow, October 6, 2024 (Sanjay Maru/CTV News WIndsor) Police on the scene of a collision in Harrow, October 6, 2024 (Sanjay Maru/CTV News WIndsor)
    Essex OPP are on the scene of a fatal collision in Harrow.

    This morning just before 7:00 a.m., OPP say they responded to a collision in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the roadway. The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    Currently, County Road 18 is closed between Britton Road, and Rizzo Nicola Drive while police investigate.

    Police remain on the scene.

