October is library month - here is how libraries are helping Windsor-Essex

Fourteen libraries across Essex county provide 367,000 items for lending to residents.

October is library month, and at Essex county council on Wednesday, Deputy Warden Joe Bachetti encouraged residents to support their local library.

“As chair of the Essex County Library Board, nothing makes me prouder than walking into a branch bustling with activity,” he said. “I know my fellow board members are equally proud of library staff for consistently coming up with new and creative ways to provide residents with programs and tools for lifelong learning.”

In July and August alone, more than 16,000 people in Essex participated in programs at their local library.

Construction is currently underway on a new community centre and library building in Cottam, and the newly renovated Cada Library Branch in Tecumseh is hosting an open house later this month in partnership with the town. Now is the perfect time to head to your local library, and support these vital centres of learning and community support during library month.