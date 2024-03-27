WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Turkey crashes through window of transport truck

    A wild turkey crashed through the front window of a transport truck in Kingsville, Ont. on arch 26, 2024. (Source: OPP) A wild turkey crashed through the front window of a transport truck in Kingsville, Ont. on arch 26, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    A transport truck driver was in for a surprise after a wild turkey crashed through the front window of the vehicle.

    According to OPP, it happened on Highway 3 near Kingsville.

    Police said no injuries were reported to the driver or the turkey and the incident highlights the need to pay attention and always have full control of your vehicle.

