Turkey crashes through window of transport truck
A transport truck driver was in for a surprise after a wild turkey crashed through the front window of the vehicle.
According to OPP, it happened on Highway 3 near Kingsville.
Police said no injuries were reported to the driver or the turkey and the incident highlights the need to pay attention and always have full control of your vehicle.
Trudeau writes to premiers opposed to carbon tax, says he's open to 'credible' alternatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the flurry of political leaders penning open letters about the carbon tax, publishing a formal response to Canadian premiers opposed to the marquee Liberal policy, imploring them to come up with a better climate action plan.
B.C. woman's DNA test reveals her best friend of two decades is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
Environment Canada issues weather warnings for 6 provinces
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for six provinces over freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds.
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
'There was no other choice... Do or die,' says first Canadian in the country to try new infection treatment
An Ottawa-area woman has become the first in the country to test out a new kind of therapy for treatment-resistant infections that happen in some patients who receive hip or knee replacements.
Regular exercise is associated with less insomnia, study shows
Tired from a restless night spent awake? One of the most helpful things to do might be to get some exercise, according to a new study.
Ukrainians on temporary visas struggle to make ends meet as asylum claims rise in Canada
After Russian President Vladmir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Alex Mokretskyi fled Kyiv with wife, infant son and mother-in-law.
Woman charged in connection with dog attack at Toronto playground previously found to be 'irresponsible dog owner'
The woman charged in connection with a dog attack in Toronto that left a nine-year-old child with 'life-altering injuries' has previously been found by a court to be an irresponsible dog owner, CTV News has learned.
Pope appears in better health, praises Israeli and Arab fathers who both lost daughters in conflict
Pope Francis appeared in better health on Wednesday, walking into the Vatican audience hall on his own with a cane for his weekly general audience and delivering his prepared text with a clear voice.
Kitchener
Crash causes power outage, traffic backup in Galt
Traffic was backed up on Water Street in Galt Wednesday morning as crews started work to repair a hydro pole damage in a crash the night before.
Immigration minister criticizes Conestoga for international student strategy
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
Serious injuries for pedestrian involved in Kitchener crash
A crash at a Kitchener intersection has resulted in life-threatening injuries for a pedestrian.
London
Masking policy updated by Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance
Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) is updating its masking policy. "Based upon the most recent Public Health Ontario guidance, updates will be made..." read a release from the organization.
Death of restaurant owner sparks approval of cameras in Owen Sound
In an effort to, "promote safety for citizens," Owen Sound City Council has approved a proposal to install video cameras in the River District. A report presented to council Tuesday evening recommended a three-year camera pilot project at a cost upwards of $80,000.
Where is the worst road in Ontario? Time to vote
It's time to vote for the worst roads in Ontario. CAA has launched its Word Roads campaign and is giving people the chance to voice their concerns about bad roads in their communities.
Barrie
Orillia man accused in violent stabbing denied bail
David Shirk, an Orillia man with a history of arrests and addiction, was denied bail on Tuesday after being accused of a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital in November.
$20K stolen farm equipment located: charges ensued
A stolen piece of farm equipment was recovered after a tip from the public.
Heroin, cocaine and cash seized during arrest
A Thornhill man was arrested in Orangeville on drug possession charges.
Northern Ontario
Visa, Mastercard reach US$30 billion settlement over credit card fees
Visa and Mastercard reached an estimated US$30 billion settlement to limit credit and debit card fees for merchants, with some savings likely to be passed on to consumers through lower prices.
Sault Ste. Marie
Sault Ste. Marie putting fresh twist to New Year's Eve ball drop
The votes are in and Sault Ste. Marie has chosen the icon that will light up the sky during the city's inaugural New Year's Eve party.
'Buy chocolate bunnies this easter, not real ones,' plead experts
Animal welfare experts are pleading with parents to supply their kids with chocolate bunnies this Easter and not the real animals. They fear what will happen to the animals afterwards and how they could be left abandoned or worse.
‘Glimmer of hope’: 5 Sault medical residency positions filled
Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Matthew Shoemaker says word that five aspiring physicians will complete their residency in the city represents a “glimmer of hope” on the healthcare front.
Ottawa
Ottawa firefighters have responded to 1 brush fire a day since March 15
Ottawa Fire Services says it has extinguished one brush fire a day in the city in the last two weeks.
New interchange at Hwy. 416, new schools for Ottawa mentioned in Ontario Budget
The Government of Ontario has tabled its 2024 budget, which includes billions in funding for new schools across the province, including in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
1 taken to hospital after car strikes La Bottega Italian grocer in the ByWard Market
A car ran into the front entrance of La Bottega on Tuesday afternoon, an Italian grocery store in the ByWard Market.
Toronto
Ontario man loses $12K to deepfake scam involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Man from Markham charged after allegedly filming U of T student in all-female washroom
A man from Markham has been charged after he allegedly followed a woman into the washroom at the University of Toronto last month and recorded her with a cellphone.
Montreal
Quebec priest reflects on attack at Saint Joseph's Oratory 5 years later
It's been five years since Father Claude Grou was violently attacked while leading a Friday morning mass at Montreal's Saint Joseph's Oratory.
Quebec financing project to better understand medical aid in dying
The Quebec government says it plans to spend more than $900,000 to support a research project to better understand the growing use of medical aid in dying.
Three snowmobilers killed in possible avalanche in Gaspesie, Que.
Three men from Quebec's Eastern Townships who were visiting the Gaspe Peninsula to go snowmobiling died after an avalanche on Mont Medaille.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg woman launches proposed class-action lawsuit against Uber Canada
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed by a Winnipeg woman against Uber Canada after she said she was sexually assaulted by a driver in December 2023.
Manitoba RCMP make arrests after video of infant being sexually abused posted on X
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
Smuggling suspect knew of frigid cold before Indian family's death on Canada border, prosecutors say
A man accused of helping smuggle people across the U.S.-Canadian border had been warned of blizzard conditions before he arranged for four members of an Indian family to cross in 2022, prosecutors allege. The parents and two young children froze to death.
Edmonton
Family with toddler were victims of weekend drive-by shooting in Westmount
An Edmonton woman says she and her family were targeted in a drive-by shooting on Sunday.
'He was a captain, a leader': Murdered Edmonton man remembered as community pillar
A man who was fatally stabbed in north Edmonton earlier this month is being remembered as a kind man who loved soccer and was a leader in his community.
Alberta women are waiting to become moms: report
First-time mothers in Alberta are steadily increasing in age, suggests new data from the University of Calgary.
Calgary
Use of force, traffic safety focus of Calgary police commission meeting
The Calgary Police Commission is set to discuss use of force and traffic safety during its monthly meeting on Wednesday
Calgary Chamber urges federal government to reconsider oil and gas cap
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is adding its voice to a call on the federal government to withdraw its oil and gas emissions cap, saying the policy is 'neither an effective or efficient tool' to combat climate change.
Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in crisis
The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society says it is facing an existential crisis as expenses rise and the donations it relies on to keep operating fall.
Regina
Overall crime in Regina rose 8% in 2023, police say
Crime in Regina was on the rise in 2023 – with police reporting an eight per cent jump in total offences when compared to 2022.
Social services seeking 'preferred rates' in renting hotel rooms following Sunrise Motel criticism
The province is now seeking preferred rates when renting hotel rooms as emergency shelter for those on social assistance.
Vancouver
'It's disgusting': Outrage grows over North Shore wastewater plant's $3.86-billion budget
Politicians and other officials are voicing their displeasure after Metro Vancouver announced the budget for the troubled North Shore Wastewater Plant project has grown to $3.86 billion.
Police investigating late night Surrey shooting
A late night shooting in Surrey near the Cloverdale area on Tuesday sent one person to hospital.
TransLink to increase fares across Metro Vancouver to combat 'overcrowding'
TransLink says it will increase fares by five to 10 cents starting in July as part of its 2024 investment plan.
Vancouver Island
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
New strategy being tested, hopes remain high in effort to reunite orphaned orca with family
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
CT scanner disruptions grow as B.C. medical imaging hangs by a thread
A growing number of service disruptions to CT scanning service in the Lower Mainland has British Columbia's medical radiation technologists sounding the alarm as the health authority downplays the situation.
Atlantic
RCMP release progress report on their response to inquiry into 2020 mass shooting
The RCMP released today a strategy that they say will ensure 'meaningful change' results from their response to the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell, 6 workers are feared dead
It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher's 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Special weather statements in N.S., N.B. warn of 'prolonged rainfall event'
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick warning of a 'prolonged rainfall event' in the forecast this week.
N.L.
A tiny critter who could: illusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.