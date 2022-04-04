Tunnel Bus services remain suspended despite the lifting of testing requirements

The Transit Windsor bus station in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 10, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) The Transit Windsor bus station in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 10, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver