Beautiful conditions on tap to remind you why you'll miss summer weather

It's a beautiful day for just about anything! Summer is really reminding us why we’re going to miss the warm sunny days that are largely in our rearview mirror.

This weekend, there’s no shortage of outdoor attractions for locals, not the least of which is the London Airshow, which is projected to go off without a hitch, as there isn’t a cloud to be found in the sky.

The first chance we have of rain doesn’t roll through until Tuesday evening, so if you have any outdoor activities planned for the weekend, the odds are in your favour for the weather to be absolutely splendid.

Here’s your Windsor and area forecast

Today: Sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 28 degrees feeling like 30 with humidex. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Clear. Low 15 degrees.

Monday: Sunny skies, high 28 degrees

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud, high 26 degrees - in the evening, cloud periods with 30 per cent chance of showers

Wednesday: Mix of son and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers, high 25 degrees.