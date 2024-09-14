Adventure Challenge kicks off in Essex County, filling void of former Heartbreaker event

A new fitness event has crossed the starting line to support Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, stepping in to replace the popular Heartbreaker Challenge which ended after a successful 10-year run.

The new event features a five-kilometre run, jog or walk, interspersed with a variety of obstacles, including wall climbs, group deadlifts, and team cup stacking.

"We have 300 participants here at Lakeside Park in Kingsville," said Heather Parise, development officer for the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation, of the inaugural Adventure Challenge.

"We hope we can continue to build on this momentum and everyone goes home saying we have to do that again next year."

According to Parise, the Adventure Challenge was created in response to a community demand for more physically engaging events after the Heartbreaker Challenge concluded in 2023.

The Heartbreaker Challenge was well-known for its muddy, water-filled obstacles, leaving many participants drenched by the end.

"A lot of people left throwing their shoes in the garbage. They were just covered in mud," Parise recalled.

In contrast, the new Adventure Challenge keeps participants much drier — not counting sweat — because "there's no water component to it."

All funds raised at the Adventure Challenge support HDGH's Outpatient Rehabilitation Centre.

Construction on the new space, which will help patients with complex neurological and physical disorders, started in August.