Experimental lighting in this Halloween attraction will transport you into the 1930's
Scarehouse Windsor opened its doors for the Halloween season on Friday - this popular Halloween attraction is in it’s usual spot on McDougall Street.
This year, it has a new feature – a specialized light that drops colour and turns everything in the immersive dinner room to black and white
The experiment was only possible with the help of an English lighting expert, and will have diners feeling like they’re in a 1930’s Frankenstein movie
Co-owner of Scarehouse Windsor Shawn Lippert says that they did their research, “We even went to the big ones - Universal Studios, we went to Disney, is anybody doing this type of immersive experience in the dinner theatre storytelling technology?”
The new lighting is one of the first of its kind, and effectively removes all colour from the room, transporting diners into the 1930's (CTV News Windsor)
He says that the experience is the first of its kind, “This is its own thing. We've created our own industry right here in Windsor.”
Scarehouse Windsor is open from now until November 2.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
What are your rights as a neighbour in Canada?
If you have beef with your neighbour and you feel it's gone too far, what should you do? A personal injury lawyer has some advice.
Hundreds of wolves, bears and coyotes killed in attempt to help Quebec caribou
In recent years, hundreds of wolves, bears, coyotes and other animals have been killed under Quebec government programs to help the caribou survive. However, the Environment Ministry does not know whether these controversial measures aimed at controlling cervid predation are effective.
Carbon pricing to cause economic 'nuclear winter,' Poilievre tells his MPs
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre signaled the Liberals' carbon price and the economy will remain his prime target when Parliament resumes this week.
Queen Victoria's favourite Tuscan villa for sale for more than US$55 million
Once a favoured holiday destination for Queen Victoria, and reputedly described in one of the greatest works of Italian literature, the Villa Palmieri is steeped in history and could now be yours – if you have more than €50 million (US$55 million) lying around.
They came from Jamaica for work, now they're homeless and out thousands of dollars in lost wages
Abuse of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has left a group of carpenters from Jamaica 'destitute' after an Ottawa company refused to pay them for nearly half a year of work.
'The Life of Chuck' wins the TIFF People's Choice Award
'The Life of Chuck,' an offbeat film by writer-director Mike Flanagan, wins the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
New evidence upends contentious Easter Island theory, scientists say
Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, never experienced a ruinous population collapse, according to an analysis of ancient DNA from 15 former inhabitants of the remote island in the Pacific Ocean.
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
-
Bestival brings music, food and fun to Kitchener’s Belmont Village
The sounds of ukuleles, fiddles, and bagpipes drifted over Kitchener’s Belmont Village as a two day music and arts festival returned.
-
Hog Heaven: Friday the 13th takes over Port Dover, Ont.
The streets of Port Dover roared to life on Friday for a tradition that has been going on for decades.
London
-
NEW
NEW Charity golf tournament raises $80k for Strathroy hospice
The eleventh annual ‘Power of Golf Fore Charity’ tournament at Caradoc Sands Golf Club on September 10 raised $80,000 to support a future hospice in Strathroy.
-
TVDSB finances being audited by Ministry of Education
A brief statement released on Saturday by the board confirmed that the Ministry of Education will be helping to audit the school board’s finances.
-
One person dead following five vehicle collision in Port Dover
Norfolk OPP say they were on the scene of a five vehicle collision on Blueline Road in Port Dover on Friday evening at around 6:00 p.m.
Barrie
-
Baycats win Dominico Cup
The Barrie Baycats defeated the Guelph Royals 6-2 in Game 4 of the IBL Finals in Guelph Saturday night to win the Jack and Lynne Dominico Cup.
-
Barrie park renamed in honour of Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala
Dozens of community members came together in Barrie on Saturday to remember the life of Provincial Constable Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala by renaming a city park in his honour.
-
Local aviation event inspires young prospective pilots
The Midland chapter of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA) offered a free flight experience to local youth on Saturday, hoping to inspire young enthusiasts to eventually become pilots.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
-
Northern Ontario beekeeper says she lost nearly 2 million bees this season
CTV News Northern Ontario provides and update on the story of more than 1.5 million bees be lost earlier this summer.
-
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
No $75M Lotto Max jackpot winner but draw sees one new Ont. millionaire, 4 Encore winners
Ontario does have a new millionaire after Friday night’s historic $75 million Lotto Max draw – but they only won $1 million. The record-breaking jackpot was not won meaning the prize money will roll over into the next draw.
-
Sault residents voice concerns over possible path for new North Shore transmission line
The creation of a new transmission line into Sault Ste. Marie has some residents upset due to a proposed route the line would take.
-
Provincial police investigate disturbance in northern Ont. community of Chapleau
Ontario Provincial Police advised they had concluded their investigation in the Town of Chapleau shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Ottawa
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six with Austin Lee will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
Ottawa woman dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
An Ottawa woman who raised more than $500,000 for cancer research at the Ottawa Hospital has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
-
Ottawa OPP charge two impaired drivers in less than an hour Saturday night
Two drivers are facing impaired driving charges after being caught allegedly driving under the influence in two separate incidents Saturday night in Ottawa, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Toronto
-
Motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with cargo van in Toronto's west end: police
A 21-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a cargo van in Toronto’s west end on Saturday night, Toronto police say.
-
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
-
'We're at a high degree of spread': What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ontario
As we head into another respiratory illness season, here’s a look at where Ontario stands when it comes to COVID-19 and what you need to know.
Montreal
-
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
-
Hundreds of wolves, bears and coyotes killed in attempt to help Quebec caribou
In recent years, hundreds of wolves, bears, coyotes and other animals have been killed under Quebec government programs to help the caribou survive. However, the Environment Ministry does not know whether these controversial measures aimed at controlling cervid predation are effective.
-
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
Winnipeg
-
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
-
'We're serving Manitoba's greatest needs': Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg marking 100th anniversary
The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg held its first meeting on Feb. 20, 1924. The club is marking its 100th anniversary this month.
-
Gags Unlimited closing after 44 years
The fun and games are ending for a long-running party store in Winnipeg.
Edmonton
-
1 suspect arrested, charged in 2023 Sheridan Goodrunning homicide
A resident of the O’Chiese First Nation has been charged in connection with a homicide that took place on Sunchild First Nation.
-
Medicine Hat's MacKenzie Porter named Female Artist of the Year at CCMAs as Josh Ross wins big
Josh Ross and his whisky-soaked ballad of heartbreak and hope took home top honours Saturday as k.d. lang got the band back together at the 2024 Canadian Country Music Association Awards.
-
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
Calgary
-
Medicine Hat's MacKenzie Porter named Female Artist of the Year at CCMAs as Josh Ross wins big
Josh Ross and his whisky-soaked ballad of heartbreak and hope took home top honours Saturday as k.d. lang got the band back together at the 2024 Canadian Country Music Association Awards.
-
Calgary Stampeders, Montreal Alouettes battle to 19-19 tie
The Calgary Stampeders may have snapped a four-game losing streak and the Montreal Alouettes may have remained unbeaten on the road, but Saturday's 19-19 tie was unsatisfying for both football clubs.
-
1 suspect arrested, charged in 2023 Sheridan Goodrunning homicide
A resident of the O’Chiese First Nation has been charged in connection with a homicide that took place on Sunchild First Nation.
Regina
-
Outreach group hosts land-based education session focusing on the role of water
The shoreline of Echo Valley Beach hosted several people looking to learn more about the role water plays in the lives of everyone.
-
'Way ahead of her time': Canada's first female pathologist receives prestigious order
Dr. Frances Gertude McGill is known as Canada’s first female pathologist and her work in forensic pathology has landed her second major title.
-
Moose Jaw fire engulfs home, cause under investigation
The Moose Jaw Fire Department is investigating a fire that “fully engulfed” a home in flames on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
-
-
4 charged with manslaughter, forcible confinement in Burnaby 19-year-old's death: IHIT
More than a year after a Burnaby man was killed during a home invasion, charges have been laid against four suspects for their alleged involvement in the fatal incident.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man who stole from investors banned from market, BCSC says
A Victoria man who pleaded guilty to theft following an investigation by B.C.'s securities regulator has now been banned from the investment market.
-
4 charged with manslaughter, forcible confinement in Burnaby 19-year-old's death: IHIT
More than a year after a Burnaby man was killed during a home invasion, charges have been laid against four suspects for their alleged involvement in the fatal incident.
-
B.C. Conservatives promise to end stumpage fees, review fire management if elected
British Columbia Conservatives are promising changes they say will bring more "stability" to the province's struggling forestry industry.
Atlantic
-
Macdonald Bridge closure leads to heavy traffic congestion in Halifax
The only vehicles on the Macdonald Bridge this weekend belong to work crews, with scheduled maintenance closing the span for the duration of the weekend.
-
New Brunswick fishermen fill St. Andrews Wharf Saturday as they call for change on the water
Fishermen from Lobster Fishing Area 36, which goes from Alma to the American border, filled the waters and the wharf in St. Andrews Saturday during a peaceful protest that calls for change from the DFO.
-
From Germany to Canada: Family makes the move to Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., for farm dream
Lindsay Lake Farms in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., is celebrating the opening their sustainable farm, and bison herd, to the public after four years of work.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.