WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Experimental lighting in this Halloween attraction will transport you into the 1930's

    One of the dining rooms available at Scarehouse Windsor, with its new lighting that makes the entire scene black and white (CTV News Windsor) One of the dining rooms available at Scarehouse Windsor, with its new lighting that makes the entire scene black and white (CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Scarehouse Windsor opened its doors for the Halloween season on Friday - this popular Halloween attraction is in it’s usual spot on McDougall Street.

    This year, it has a new feature – a specialized light that drops colour and turns everything in the immersive dinner room to black and white

    The experiment was only possible with the help of an English lighting expert, and will have diners feeling like they’re in a 1930’s Frankenstein movie

    Co-owner of Scarehouse Windsor Shawn Lippert says that they did their research, “We even went to the big ones - Universal Studios, we went to Disney, is anybody doing this type of immersive experience in the dinner theatre storytelling technology?”

    The new lighting is one of the first of its kind, and effectively removes all colour from the room, transporting diners into the 1930's (CTV News Windsor)

    He says that the experience is the first of its kind, “This is its own thing. We've created our own industry right here in Windsor.”

    Scarehouse Windsor is open from now until November 2. 

