Pro wrestling returns to the Town of LaSalle for first time in 26 years

The Town of LaSalle will play host to a major pro wrestling event for the first time in 26 years.

The Noble Champions Group will host "NCG Triumph" on September 20, at the Event Centre in LaSalle.

Seven matches will be featured on the card, including a four-way ladder match, the crowning of the first-ever NCG North American Champion and a main event featuring TNA stars Moose and Alex Hammerstone.

The latter made a guest appearance on the September 12 edition of WWE's NXT program.

Tickets are available at the door or at ncgwrestling.com. Bell time is at 7:30 p.m. with a meet-and-greet taking place two hours prior.