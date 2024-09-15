WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Lauzon congestion prompts concerns from Windsor councillor

    Congestion on Lauzon as seen on September 13, 2024 (CTV News Windsor) Congestion on Lauzon as seen on September 13, 2024 (CTV News Windsor)
    A Windsor councillor has raised concerns about traffic congestion on the east end of the city.

    Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie has asked city hall to look into heavy traffic volumes seen at Lauzon Parkway, and Twin Oaks Drive.

    “A lot of factors have come together to create a circumstance where we have a significant volume of traffic that's trying to get into the industrial park from one specific location. We just need to look at the different things we can do to mitigate those challenges.”

    His concerns come following the recent closure of a nearby access road, which has forced more traffic into this particular intersection. He’s asked the city for both short and long-term solutions to the traffic snarl.  

