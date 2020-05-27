WINDSOR, ONT. -- Feel the heat Tuesday? It was record-breaking.

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday was the hottest May 26 on record in Windsor tied with the same day in 1944.

Yesterday was hot and now in the record books for the city of #Windsor Ontario. A HI of 31.7 C (89.06 F) was reached - tying that mark set in 1944. The HEAT WARNING is still in effect today. Stay cool. Stay hydrated. Not people/pets in parked cars. See u @ 6pm @CTVWindsor GA pic.twitter.com/3VzzM5qkZQ — Gary A. Archibald (@GArchibaldCTV) May 27, 2020

The heat warning issued is still in effect Wednesday and could possibly go into Thursday.

Health officials say risks related to heat are higher for seniors, young children, people who work or exercise outdoors, and those with certain medical conditions, however, everyone can be affected.

Drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor activities to the cooler parts of the day, and wearing sunscreen are some of the ways to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Some warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, exhaustion, headache, nausea or vomiting, weakness and confusion.

Tips to prevent heat illness and stay cool are available on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website.