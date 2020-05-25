WINDSOR, ONT. -- The first heatwave of the season has hit Windsor-Essex.

Based on information from Environment Canada, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued an extended heat warning for the region from Monday until Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he’s concerned about the heat and COVID-19.

“As the weather warms up and the province continues to reopen it is imperative that residents continue to practice and follow public health guidance,” says Ahmed. “Maintain physical distancing of two metres from individuals outside of your home, limit social gatherings, wash your hands regularly and often, avoid touching your face and stay home if you are sick.”

Health officials say everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain medical conditions.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, weakness and confusion.

Ahmed says if you experience any of these symptoms seek immediate medical attention. Call to check on friends, family and neighbours frequently during heat events, and even after the weather cools off, as they may still feel the effects of the heat.

The health unit says heat-related illnesses are preventable. Tips to prevent a heat illness are on the health unit’s website.