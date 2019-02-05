

A 43-year-old trucker has been charged after police say a piece of ice fell off his tractor trailer and hit a passenger vehicle.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a crash on Highway 401 on Feb. 2 around 11 a.m.

A large piece of ice from the roof of a tractor trailer travelling westbound near Highway 40 struck a westbound passenger vehicle causing significant damage to the front windshield.

No injuries were reported, but the vehicle was rendered inoperable and was towed from the highway.

The 43-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with having an insecure load, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

OPP warn all motorists that failure to remove ice and snow from a motor vehicle can result in a fine, but more importantly could result in serious injury or death to other motorists.