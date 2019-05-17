

Some disappointing news for campers.

The campground at Rondeau Provincial Park will be closed over the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Ontario Parks website says “due to heavy rainfall and flooding, the campground has been closed with an anticipated reopening of May 24, 2019.”

It's the second year in a row the campground has been closed over the long weekend.

The park remains open for day use from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.