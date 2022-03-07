Truck load of support for Ukraine

Mandi Quiring can’t believe the avalanche of donations received over the weekend for the Fill A Plane for Ukraine initiative.

“Which is so beautiful in such a short amount of time,” she said.

The idea came about six days ago when a call to the Ukranian consulate in Toronto triggered an emotion.

Quiring's grandmother lived through the second world war and worked with no shoes in labour camps, “It was one of the first things they said people were wearing through the soles of their shoes and they didn't have enough shoes,” Quiring said. “My heart just broke and I said if that's not a sign that you're supposed to be doing something.”

John and Anita Enns donated four bags of socks and shoes. Some of Anita's ancestors came to North America in the 1920s.

“When I see this happening we know some of the bad circumstances they fled from and now this is even worse with bombs and civilians dying. It just struck a chord,” she said.

Others donated medical supplies and more to one of five available locations last weekend.

“You don't do this for publicity. You do it because it's the right thing to do”, said Joe Sbrocki, who’s group at Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers in Leamington helped collect goods. “When the trucks are ready to go we'll load 'em up.”

“We're gonna take everything from Leamington and we will bring it to Toronto,” said Julie Mills of DeGoey’s Flowers in Wheatley.

DeGoey’s was a drop off point and is also providing a truck to transport the supplies.

“We’re going to make a difference,” Mills said.

Volunteers are sorting through and grouping supplies that Quiring hopes to have packed and ready to be shipped Wednesday morning.

The supplies will then be loaded and shipped to a distribution centre in Poland for immediate medical use and also to help refugees.

Family, friends and community have embraced the humanitarian effort.

“Every single one of these people are here today,” said Quiring. “Can you drop everything and help me out with this crazy idea I have and everybody has.”

Leamington businesses are trying to fill a plane with valuable donations like first aid kits, sleeping bags, mitts and more.