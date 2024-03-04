Trial delayed for Chatham man charged in fatal accident during 2022 RetroFest

The trial has been delayed for a Chatham man charged in fatal crash during 2022 RetroFest.

Brett Iler is facing careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

On May 27, 2022, four vehicles were involved in a collision on Queen’s Line at Dillon Road.

Two people died and three others were seriously injured.

Iler’s trial in provincial offences court was scheduled to begin Monday near Blenheim.

In a virtual appearance, Iler told the court he is having shoulder surgery Monday and cannot proceed with the trial.

He told the court he injured himself after falling from his computer desk two weeks ago.

Justice of the Peace Kelly Jackson adjourned the matter until Wednesday, to see if Iler can proceed, in person.

Wednesday through Friday of this week has been set aside for the trial, should Iler be able to proceed with the matter.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The Background:

Iler is also named in a separate civil lawsuit launched by the victims’ families and the survivors of the collision.

According to court documents, one of the vehicles involved, an older-model Buick pickup truck, was participating in a classic car cruise as part of the RetroFest event.

Two people - the driver and one of the rear passengers - died as a result, according to the civil filings.

Three others - two rear passengers and one passenger in the front seat - were all seriously injured.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS), Historic Downtown Chatham Business Improvement Area (BIA) and Kent Historic Auto Club are the four agencies listed as defendants in the civil lawsuits, along with Iler.