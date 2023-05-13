Tree planting effort aims to enhance and protect green spaces

Tree planting in Windsor, Ont. will get a boost this spring with a campaign from local environmentalists and conservationists.

The efforts of the Essex County Field Naturalist’s Club and Little River Enhancement Group to plant trees in the city owned property Derwin Park will benefit the green space. It will also host local cricket club matches.

A nature trail and pathways will also be included to make the park attractive to the public at large.

On Saturday, volunteers will gather to plant 40 large-stock trees in the park.

This project is supported by a community investment from the Windsor-Essex Community Foundation in celebration of 40 years of philanthropic work.

Derwin Park is located at the southeast corner of Forest Glade Drive and Lauzon Parkway, just south of College Boreal and the Children’s Safety Village.

Ian Naisbitt, a retired teacher, is a member of the Essex County Nature and Little River Enhancement Group. He’s passionate about protecting and nurturing the community’s natural environment.

In addition, Naisbitt is happy that local support and effort from many groups and individuals have made this vision a reality.

Naisbitt is hopeful that the tree planting at Derwin Park will enhance the adjoining treeline and natural enclave.

“So really what we're doing is just trying to make it bigger,” said Naisbitt. “We're enlarging it in a way and connecting it and that's what it's all about - it's connecting, making the connections. And, the most important one is the connection people have with nature. They need places like this to make that connection."

A team from Essex Region Conservation Authority will join the volunteer groups this weekend to plant the trees.