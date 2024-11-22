WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police look to identify theft suspects

    Two suspects caught on video surveillance. (Source: Windsor police/X) Two suspects caught on video surveillance. (Source: Windsor police/X)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.

    Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, police said two suspects were seen on video surveillance taking construction materials from a water treatment plant in the 3600 block of Wyandotte Street East.

    The suspects were seen putting the materials into a maroon Dodge Caravan before leaving the property.

    One suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old with black hair. He was seen wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt, black jeans and brown hiking boots.

    The second suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old with long black hair tied back in a bun. He was seen wearing a long black coat, blue jeans and tan-coloured shoes.

    Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News