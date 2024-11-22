Police look to identify theft suspects

The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.

Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, police said two suspects were seen on video surveillance taking construction materials from a water treatment plant in the 3600 block of Wyandotte Street East.

The suspects were seen putting the materials into a maroon Dodge Caravan before leaving the property.

One suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old with black hair. He was seen wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt, black jeans and brown hiking boots.

The second suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old with long black hair tied back in a bun. He was seen wearing a long black coat, blue jeans and tan-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.