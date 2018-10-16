

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say a trucker has been charged after he was driving a tractor trailer on Highway 401 with a ‘major defect.’

Police responded to a traffic complainant on the 401 near Victoria Road on Oct. 13 around 9 a.m.

The complainant advised an eastbound tractor trailer was not tracking properly in the lane.

The tractor trailer was located and a Commercial Motor Vehicle inspection was performed.

As a result, the vehicle was taken out of service due to a major defect.

The male driver, Syed-Nasir Hussain, 56, from Mississauga, has been charged with:

-Failing to enter defect in daily inspection report,

-Driving a commercial motor vehicle with a major defect in it or in drawn vehicle, and

-Failing to enter required information in daily log at start of day.