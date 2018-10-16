Transport truck with 'major defect' taken off Highway 401: OPP
OPP say the vehicle was taken out of service due to a major defect. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 10:10AM EDT
Chatham-Kent OPP say a trucker has been charged after he was driving a tractor trailer on Highway 401 with a ‘major defect.’
Police responded to a traffic complainant on the 401 near Victoria Road on Oct. 13 around 9 a.m.
The complainant advised an eastbound tractor trailer was not tracking properly in the lane.
The tractor trailer was located and a Commercial Motor Vehicle inspection was performed.
As a result, the vehicle was taken out of service due to a major defect.
The male driver, Syed-Nasir Hussain, 56, from Mississauga, has been charged with:
-Failing to enter defect in daily inspection report,
-Driving a commercial motor vehicle with a major defect in it or in drawn vehicle, and
-Failing to enter required information in daily log at start of day.