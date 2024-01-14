WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Transit Windsor strike put on hold

    Transit Windsor bus in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor) Transit Windsor bus in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)
    Share

    The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), representing roughly 300 transit workers in Windsor, has decided to temporarily delay their strike and service disruptions that were scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

    The union remains committed to reaching an agreement, but felt delaying the disruption to services was best for the community.

    This is a developing story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News