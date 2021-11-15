Transit Windsor services disrupted over staffing challenges following vaccine mandate

Windsor, Ont. -

The City of Windsor is reducing Transit Windsor services due to staffing challenges following the implementation of its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

As of Monday, Nov. 15, about 91 per cent of city staff confirmed their vaccination status or have an approved accommodation. The approximately remaining 200 employees are being suspended without pay.

City officials say due to the significant number of Transit Windsor operations and maintenance staff deemed to be non-compliant with the city’s vaccination policy, bus schedules will be reduced from its current full service to an enhanced Saturday service model effective Nov. 21, 2021.

“Service will continue, but there will be fewer busses in rotation, and unfortunately delays should be expected,” says Executive Director Tyson Cragg.

“This will not apply to the school extra busses, those will remain a priority.”

Riders are urged to check transitwindsor.ca for updates and use the Transit App for real-time arrival information.

Dave Patten, President of CUPE Local 543 says its union that represents a portion of City of Windsor employees has already filed grievances on behalf of numerous workers being placed on unpaid leave.

“We had hoped that council may explore other options because as you may be aware there are municipalities and workplaces that have a testing policy,” says Patten.

Anyone with questions can call 519-944-4111.